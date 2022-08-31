Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.10.

CHH opened at $114.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

