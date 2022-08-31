CI Investments Inc. Buys 148,643 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 148,643 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.