CI Investments Inc. Buys 55,962 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of UNP opened at $225.24 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.89.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

