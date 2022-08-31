CI Investments Inc. Has $39.89 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $39,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $606.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $593.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

