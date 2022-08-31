CI Investments Inc. Has $57.81 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $57,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

