CI Investments Inc. Purchases 267,987 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,796,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,987 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $69,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SLM by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 165,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SLM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

