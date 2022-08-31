CI Investments Inc. Sells 422,670 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422,670 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 882,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 36,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Bank of America by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 290,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

