Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 55.2% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 539,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 289,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,473,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

