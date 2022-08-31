Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.34. 2,219,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,126,008. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

