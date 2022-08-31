Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 104,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

