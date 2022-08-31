Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 3,872 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

NVDA traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.71. 716,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,456,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

