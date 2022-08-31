Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 601 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.30. 250,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,110,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.