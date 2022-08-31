Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

CLVRW stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 66,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,527. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

