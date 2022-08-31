CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. CLP has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get CLP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Featured Articles

