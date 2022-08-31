Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Codiak BioSciences Trading Down 4.0 %

CDAK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 103,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,877. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

About Codiak BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

