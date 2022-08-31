Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,020. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at $130,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $148,643 and sold 4,578 shares valued at $101,047. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

