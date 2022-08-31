Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.25

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$80.25 and last traded at C$80.26, with a volume of 34429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCA. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$728.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cogeco Communications

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at C$74,757.33. In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$100.84 per share, with a total value of C$685,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,764,612.50. Insiders acquired a total of 156,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,112,653 over the last three months.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

