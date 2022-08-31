Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEGF remained flat at $12.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564. Coles Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh food and groceries through 834 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

