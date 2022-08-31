Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 73,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

