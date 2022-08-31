Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Down 19.6% in August

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 900,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIX traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,035. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,494 shares of company stock worth $7,704,381 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.