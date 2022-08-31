Comparing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brightcove and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Brightcove currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.96%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 517.28%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Brightcove.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and WISeKey International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $211.09 million 1.32 $5.40 million ($0.06) -110.67 WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.16 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -1.20% 2.63% 1.19% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About WISeKey International

(Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.