Compound Dai Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $555.44 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Compound Dai has a market cap of $555.44 million and $6.59 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00132742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083635 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai (CRYPTO:CDAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates. cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

