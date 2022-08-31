Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 87,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,659. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $76,290.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,282.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.9% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

