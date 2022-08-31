CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $61,530.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 95.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00155632 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

