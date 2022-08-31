Contrasting Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ford Motor and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 3 10 6 0 2.16 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ford Motor currently has a consensus target price of $17.74, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Ford Motor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $136.34 billion 0.46 $17.94 billion $2.86 5.40 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 40.20 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ford Motor and Cenntro Electric Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 7.86% 16.91% 2.93% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with ARB Corporation Limited to develop a suite of aftermarket products for the new Ford Bronco. Ford Motor Company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

