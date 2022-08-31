Contrasting Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) & Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Generation Income Properties pays out -41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95% Retail Opportunity Investments 17.65% 3.85% 1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Generation Income Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 1 0 0 1.50

Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.73 -$1.24 million ($1.57) -4.10 Retail Opportunity Investments $284.10 million 7.49 $53.51 million $0.42 40.67

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

