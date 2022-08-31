Contrasting HighPeak Energy (HPK) & Its Peers

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare HighPeak Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 24.13% 27.24% 16.23% HighPeak Energy Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HighPeak Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 HighPeak Energy Competitors 708 2129 1839 55 2.26

Risk & Volatility

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.12%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 26.69%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $220.12 million $55.56 million 29.47 HighPeak Energy Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.79

HighPeak Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HighPeak Energy. HighPeak Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. HighPeak Energy pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 239.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

