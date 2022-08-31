Contrasting JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) & Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 1 2 1 0 2.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

JOYY presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.02%. Given JOYY’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.62 billion 0.85 -$80.29 million $0.74 38.61 Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.62 $35.29 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOYY.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 2.75% 3.42% 2.08% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

JOYY has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOYY beats Glory Star New Media Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

