Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.78.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.44. The stock had a trading volume of 536,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $284.01 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.63.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

