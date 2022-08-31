Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,050 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Corning by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,728,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,651,000 after acquiring an additional 155,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. 179,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,802. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

