Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Cosan Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE:CSAN opened at $15.76 on Monday. Cosan has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosan (CSAN)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.