Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $15.76 on Monday. Cosan has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cosan by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Cosan by 38.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

