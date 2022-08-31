Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Cosan Stock Down 4.2 %
NYSE CSAN opened at $15.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. Cosan has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $20.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosan (CSAN)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.