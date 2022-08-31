Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Cosan Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE CSAN opened at $15.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. Cosan has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cosan by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth $1,122,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,286,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 98,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth $3,823,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

