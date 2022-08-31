Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $80,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.18. 8,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,028. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

