Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 2.9%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. 88,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,699,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.