Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.59 and traded as high as C$10.85. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 4,311,464 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

