Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 1,131,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 398,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,162. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.