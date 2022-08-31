Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $119,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

