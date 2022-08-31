CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 25,000 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 789,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $129.50.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

