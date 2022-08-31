Critical Survey: Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) vs. DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Renovare Environmental alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and DriveItAway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.28 -$21.60 million N/A N/A DriveItAway $2.19 million 0.10 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DriveItAway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DriveItAway has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Renovare Environmental and DriveItAway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and DriveItAway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -223.46% N/A -48.95% DriveItAway -36.16% -26.39% -46.74%

Summary

Renovare Environmental beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental

(Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

About DriveItAway

(Get Rating)

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Renovare Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovare Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.