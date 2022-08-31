CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.42

Shares of CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €16.42 ($16.76) and last traded at €16.32 ($16.65), with a volume of 99358 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.88 ($16.20).

CropEnergies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

About CropEnergies

(Get Rating)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CropEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CropEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.