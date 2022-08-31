CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $217.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.13. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

