CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $230.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $212.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.91. 248,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of -230.82 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $384,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

