CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.31-1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $12.05 on Wednesday, reaching $181.24. The stock had a trading volume of 224,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of -231.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average of $186.13. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.79.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

