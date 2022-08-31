CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 5%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $182.47 and last traded at $183.69. 120,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,859,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of -230.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

