Crown (CRW) Market Cap Hits $420,747.74

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 11% against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $420,747.74 and $364.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,291.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00574767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00258924 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018195 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,433,071 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

