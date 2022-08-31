CryptoArt.Ai Price Tops $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoArt.Ai has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. CryptoArt.Ai has a market capitalization of $165,815.17 and approximately $155,641.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,288.99 or 0.99988038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00059301 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024429 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001298 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Profile

CryptoArt.Ai (CRYPTO:CART) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarterCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on NovaCoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based coin. The official CarterCoin ticker is “CTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CART” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

