CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CSR Price Performance
CSRLF stock remained flat at $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CSR has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.
CSR Company Profile
