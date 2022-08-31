CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,010,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 16,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 2,125,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,683.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock valued at $45,729,572. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 566,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

