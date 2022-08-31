Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Down 16.0% in August

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CULL remained flat at $11.22 on Wednesday. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 million and a P/E ratio of 33.00. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

