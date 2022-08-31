Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Down 16.0% in August

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cullman Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CULL remained flat at $11.22 on Wednesday. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 million and a P/E ratio of 33.00. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.
About Cullman Bancorp
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullman Bancorp (CULL)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.