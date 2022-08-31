cVault.finance (CORE) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.23 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $5,723.38 or 0.28593870 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $57.23 million and $17,205.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.39 or 1.00016383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021982 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.